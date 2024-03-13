BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 1,650.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 6.69% of BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. 191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524. BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.01.

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.