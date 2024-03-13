BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

NYSE BTA opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 109,687 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter worth $350,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.