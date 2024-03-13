Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $32,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.