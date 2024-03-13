Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $32,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,275,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,022,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

