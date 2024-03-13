BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Down 63.0% in February

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the February 14th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MVF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. 22,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.