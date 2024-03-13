BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Down 63.0% in February

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the February 14th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:MVF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. 22,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.19.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
