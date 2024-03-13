BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE BBN opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
