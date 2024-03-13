BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BBN opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

