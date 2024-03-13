Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,459. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30.
About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
