Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,459. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

