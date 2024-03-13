Blink Charging (BLNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blink Charging Trading Up 1.0 %

BLNK opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $211.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 148,789 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 1,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,012,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 934,112 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 62,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

