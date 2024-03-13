Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $16.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.