Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

BCLI stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 50.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $426,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

