BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the February 14th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BranchOut Food stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of BranchOut Food as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,764. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BranchOut Food has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit- and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

