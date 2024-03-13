BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Shares of BBIO opened at $28.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.05. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $44.32.

In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,415 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,613,000 after purchasing an additional 166,212 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,495,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

