Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the February 14th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Bridger Aerospace Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAERW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BAERW traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. 7,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,023. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

