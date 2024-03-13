Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

