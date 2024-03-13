Brokerages Set Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Target Price at $19.81

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.64.

Several analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

CERT opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. Certara has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 584.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Certara by 103.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Certara by 14,940.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 42.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

