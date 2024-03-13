Brokerages Set Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Target Price at $5.25

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

CIFR opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $929.50 million, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth $30,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

