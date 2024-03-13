Brokerages Set Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Target Price at $15.25

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

EBC opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

