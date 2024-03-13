Brokerages Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Price Target at $69.47

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.47.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $69.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $70.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

