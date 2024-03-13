Brokerages Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price at $271.50

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.50.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $220.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.91. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.75%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

