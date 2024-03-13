Brokerages Set Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target at $81.50

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $91.11 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $101.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

