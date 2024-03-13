Brokerages Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) PT at $57.30

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.30.

TDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NYSE TDC opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Teradata has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,505 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 3.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Teradata by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in shares of Teradata by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

