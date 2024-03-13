Brokers Set Expectations for Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Curaleaf in a research report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Curaleaf from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.19.

Curaleaf Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $3.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.74. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Curaleaf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.