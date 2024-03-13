Brokers Set Expectations for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.16). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.83) EPS.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $49.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,359 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,162,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,776,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,036,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 555.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,207,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,306 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

