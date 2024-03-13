Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $86.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $86.53.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

