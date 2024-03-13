BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares during the period. BRP Group comprises 0.6% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRP. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BRP Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BRP Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 63,285 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in BRP Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $30.53.

BRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

