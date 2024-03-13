Calavo Growers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Calavo Growers has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.1% annually over the last three years. Calavo Growers has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Calavo Growers to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Calavo Growers Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $38.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.25 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

