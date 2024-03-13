California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $51.80. 855,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 824,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

California Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.47 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 67,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

