Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.47. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

