Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.25

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.25 and last traded at $90.81, with a volume of 159959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,750,000 after acquiring an additional 585,049 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 379,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

