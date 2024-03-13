Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Canadian Solar to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Canadian Solar Stock Down 1.8 %
CSIQ opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,983,169 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,019,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 29,184.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,321 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,186 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 36,437 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Solar
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.
