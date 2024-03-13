Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.71. 349,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,949. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.30. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $141.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

