Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Capital Southwest has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 90.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 52.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

