Cardano (ADA) Trading 4.6% Higher This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion and approximately $964.34 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.17 or 0.05454954 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00074449 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00019266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00018685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,700,287,536 coins and its circulating supply is 35,553,211,637 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

