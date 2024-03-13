Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CJ traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 117,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,289. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$7.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.