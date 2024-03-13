Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.15. The stock had a trading volume of 808,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average is $99.95.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

