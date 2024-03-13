Carmignac Gestion Sells 5,800 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 184.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 85.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 61,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 19.7% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

