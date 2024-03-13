Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCL. Barclays upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

NYSE CCL opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.32 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,055,000 after purchasing an additional 559,038 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 344,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 272,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,345,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

