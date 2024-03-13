Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (CASY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on May 15th

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $13.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.55. 46,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.34 and its 200 day moving average is $276.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $314.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.22.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

