Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Short Interest Update

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the February 14th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castellum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Castellum by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Castellum by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Castellum in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Castellum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Castellum in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Castellum alerts:

Castellum Stock Performance

CTM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. 142,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,566. Castellum has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Castellum

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.