Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 2.5% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.40. 308,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,083. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $344.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

