CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.66 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.53. The company had a trading volume of 604,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,159. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.24 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

