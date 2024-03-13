CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 15,390 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,390 shares during the period. Jabil makes up 3.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $23,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 326,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Jabil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Jabil by 97.7% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Jabil Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE JBL traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $148.61. 227,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,395. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.16 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average of $126.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

