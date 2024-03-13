CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.07. 1,804,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,356,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.76 and its 200-day moving average is $103.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

