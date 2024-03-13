CCM Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $153.72. 1,738,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,673,771. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.24. The firm has a market cap of $285.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

