Celestia 1-Day Volume Hits $354.44 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Celestia token can now be bought for about $17.32 or 0.00023850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a market cap of $2.44 billion and approximately $354.44 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celestia has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celestia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,029,369,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,029,150,684.931403 with 170,194,212.681403 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 17.35388757 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $440,674,805.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celestia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celestia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.