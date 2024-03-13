Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1033 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Cenovus Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 103.6% per year over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.37.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

