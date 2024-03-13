Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 155,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,341,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 4.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83.

In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

