Chesapeake Utilities Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Chesapeake Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

NYSE CPK opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $83.79 and a 12 month high of $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,838,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Chesapeake Utilities

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.