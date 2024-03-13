CION Investment (CION) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th.

CION Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CION opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. CION Investment has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $598.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.24.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 12.1%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CION. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter worth $130,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter worth $125,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Stories

