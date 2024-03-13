Citigroup Inc. Has $58.87 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 662,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $58,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 13,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,350,999 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $297,837,000 after buying an additional 346,446 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $97.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.24 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

