Citigroup Inc. Has $63.04 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,057 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $63,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2405 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

